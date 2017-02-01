Total E&P workers strike over working conditions

KAMPALA: About 100 local staff of Total E&P [Uganda], a subsidiary of Total SA, one of the three oil companies licenced to operate in Albertine Graben have laid down tools until further notice in protest of "unfair and harsh working conditions." The strike called yesterday, according to insiders, is the climax of several months of internal apprehension and hushed grumbling that management had for long sought to contain through reprimanding and intimidation of staff.

