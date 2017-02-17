South Sudan institutions relocate to ...

South Sudan institutions relocate to Uganda

Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

A number of South Sudanese religious and educational institutions are relocating to Uganda as the civil war in the country intensifies. About a million people have fled to West Nile in Uganda amidst claims of ethnic cleansing by the warring factions in South Sudan.

