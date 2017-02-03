She lives her passion stitch by stitch

In a congested hot room, on the third floor of City Centre Arcade, Edna Namanya sits quietly behind an electric sewing machine, sewing sequins on a short red dress with needle and thread. A half empty mug of tea is on the sewing machine - a sign that she is too busy to take a tea break, although it is mid-morning.

Chicago, IL

