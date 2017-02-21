Rwanda: Police Force Seek Stronger Ties WIth Uganda

Rwanda and Uganda Police forces, yesterday, held a bilateral meeting to review the progress made in implementing resolutions adopted by the two institutions, last year, as part of collective efforts against transnational and organised crimes. The meeting that brought together delegations from the two forces and held at the Rwanda National Police General Headquarters in Kacyiru was co-chaired by the two Police Chiefs; Emmanuel K. Gasana of Rwanda and his Ugandan counterpart Gen.

