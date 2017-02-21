Rwanda: Police Force Seek Stronger Ties WIth Uganda
Rwanda and Uganda Police forces, yesterday, held a bilateral meeting to review the progress made in implementing resolutions adopted by the two institutions, last year, as part of collective efforts against transnational and organised crimes. The meeting that brought together delegations from the two forces and held at the Rwanda National Police General Headquarters in Kacyiru was co-chaired by the two Police Chiefs; Emmanuel K. Gasana of Rwanda and his Ugandan counterpart Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC