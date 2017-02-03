Refugees, drought affect food supply in Arua markets

The long dry spell coupled with the rising number of South Sudanese refugees into the region is likely to rise food prices and cause food insecurity in households, Arua district leaders have warned. Already, the prices of common foodstuffs in the markets in the West Nile sub-region have gone up as farmers reach into their granaries to cash in on the lucrative trade in foodstuffs forgetting about the dry spell.

