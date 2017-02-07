Rapists deserve death- Museveni

Rapists deserve death- Museveni

Daily Monitor

APAC President Yoweri Museveni has condemned rape in the strongest terms possible suggesting that rapists deserve to be killed. Mr Museveni made the remarks during celebrations to mark 36th Tarehe Sita Anniversary at Boma Grounds, Apac District, on Monday.

