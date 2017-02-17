Priotise public expenditure
We implore government to be sentive enough to take immediate action of providing food to hunger stricken families in Uganda The government's priority list makes it difficult to ascertain the aggregate returns on expenditure for the specific functions to maximize the existing resources. The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group Coordinator Julius Mukunda said government should focus on existing priorities like the construction of the new parliament chambers estimated to cost Sh 44.9bn and contribute to other organizations like EALA to a tune of sh.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
