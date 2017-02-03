President warns against begging
In order to ease land transactions, the Lands ministry divided up the country into 22 cadastre zonal areas to include Arua, Lira, Mukono, Gulu, Masindi, Mbale, Jinja, Mbarara, Masaka, Soroti, Tororo and Kabale. Others are Moroto, Kibaale, Kabale, Kabarole, Wakiso, Luweero, Mityana, Rukungiri and Kampala.
