Police order bishop off wetland

Police have ordered Soroti Diocese Anglican bishop George William Erwau to stop farming in a wetland, a practice that is increasingly destroying the environment in Uganda. The Environmental Protection Police Unit issued a compliance to Bishop Erwau on Friday, barring him from further use of a 12-acre Odukurin wetland in Soroti where he had planted crops.

Chicago, IL

