Parliament faults government on absence of Albino policy
MPs and members of the public led by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga march in Kampala in a bid to create awareness about the challenges faced by Albinos in Uganda as part of the activities to mark Parliament week which started on February 5, 2017. Photo by Alex Esagala To ignite the inclusion and recognition of the albino community, the Speaker instructed Ms Jane Kibirige, the Clerk to Parliament to come up with a vacancy, specifically ring-fenced for albinos.
