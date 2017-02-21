Parliament bids MP Logiel farewell
The body of Moroto woman MP, Anne Logiel at Christ the king church during the requiem service. PHOTO BY STEPHEN OTAGE Ms Logiel's last day in Parliament started at Christ the King Church, Kampala, where the National Resistance Movement Secretary General Kasule Lumumba recounted her first encounter with the legislator.
