NMS runs out of anti-malaria drugs

NMS runs out of anti-malaria drugs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Dr Jimmy Opigo, the programme manager of the National Malarial Control programme at the Ministry of Health noted that "the drug stock out is life threatening at a time when there is high malaria transmission more than any other time in the past years during the same period." At the end of last year, the NMS general manager Moses Kamabare expressed concern over the then looming drug stock outs for both anti-malarial drugs and antiretroviral drugs due to limited funds in their current budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC