NMS runs out of anti-malaria drugs
Dr Jimmy Opigo, the programme manager of the National Malarial Control programme at the Ministry of Health noted that "the drug stock out is life threatening at a time when there is high malaria transmission more than any other time in the past years during the same period." At the end of last year, the NMS general manager Moses Kamabare expressed concern over the then looming drug stock outs for both anti-malarial drugs and antiretroviral drugs due to limited funds in their current budget.
