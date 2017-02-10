NDA to crack down on traders operatin...

NDA to crack down on traders operating as pharmacists

Read more: Daily Monitor

In close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Dr Bitekyerezo also promised to lobby the first tracking enactment of National Food and Medicine Authority Bill 2017 into law. The former Mbarara Municipality Member of Parliament and chair of the health committee in the 9th parliament, takes over the mantle from Dr. Sam Zaramba who has been the authority board chairman.

Chicago, IL

