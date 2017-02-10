NDA to crack down on traders operating as pharmacists
In close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Dr Bitekyerezo also promised to lobby the first tracking enactment of National Food and Medicine Authority Bill 2017 into law. The former Mbarara Municipality Member of Parliament and chair of the health committee in the 9th parliament, takes over the mantle from Dr. Sam Zaramba who has been the authority board chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC