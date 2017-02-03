Namakula faulters in fourth professional outing
Uganda's lady professional golfer Flavia Namakula was a stroke away from earning her fourth pay cheque, but missed the cut in the Ladies Tshwane Open at the Zwartkop Country Club in Pretoria, South Africa. Namakula who had coped well in her first three tournaments found the going tough returning a gross score of 229 over the three rounds to miss a share on the sh100m prize fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC