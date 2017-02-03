Namakula faulters in fourth professional outing

Uganda's lady professional golfer Flavia Namakula was a stroke away from earning her fourth pay cheque, but missed the cut in the Ladies Tshwane Open at the Zwartkop Country Club in Pretoria, South Africa. Namakula who had coped well in her first three tournaments found the going tough returning a gross score of 229 over the three rounds to miss a share on the sh100m prize fund.

