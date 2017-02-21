Museveni pays tribute to Katatumba
President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the Pakistan consul in Uganda and Kampala businessman, Bonney Katatumba who died of colon cancer at International Hospital Kampala on Thursday. Musician Angella Katatumba speaks on behalf of her siblings during the requiem service for her late father at Rubaga Cathedral.
