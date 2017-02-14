MPs 'banned' from travelling abroad

This is meant to ensure they are in Kampala to vote for Uganda's representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly . Uganda's MPs will vote for the country's representatives to the Arusha, Tanzania-based assembly on February 27 and 28. "I want to clarify: The suspension is for the 27 and 28 February," the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, said a few minutes ago.

