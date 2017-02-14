MPs 'banned' from travelling abroad

MPs 'banned' from travelling abroad

10 hrs ago

This is meant to ensure they are in Kampala to vote for Uganda's representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly . Uganda's MPs will vote for the country's representatives to the Arusha, Tanzania-based assembly on February 27 and 28. "I want to clarify: The suspension is for the 27 and 28 February," the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, said a few minutes ago.

Chicago, IL

