Mayorachrispus 162x162

By Mayora Chrispus Since Saturday February 4, 2017, Uganda, and indeed the rest of the world generally, has been mourning the passing on of Dr. Margaret Mungherera an icon in the medical fraternity. I also add my voice to everyone's in rather celebrating a life well-lived, a life of selflessness! Indeed, Dr. Mungherera has fought a good fight and kept to her faith, her calling, and her professionalism .

