Mauritius takes 2017 Uganda International Badminton Open championship
Mauritian George Julien Paul has won the men's singles title at the 2017 Uganda International Badminton Open Championship that ended on Sunday. The Mauritian player won 21-19 in the first set, but was on the losing side 7-11 in the second before Ekiring retired with a swollen knee.
