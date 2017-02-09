Many Ugandans facing starvation

Many Ugandans facing starvation

Read more: New Vision

There is fear that if people do not manage the available food stocks, the situation could deteriorate in the next two months. The majority of Ugandans in 88 districts across the country are surviving on one meal or half a meal a day.

Chicago, IL

