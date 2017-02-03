M23 leader escapes from UPDF base

Read more: Daily Monitor

The army yesterday said the military chief of the Congolese rebels of M23 has disappeared from his secret base in Kampala where he had been guarded by the Uganda People's Defence Forces . This explanation is surprising as it does not answer how the UPDF was protecting Makenga from harm if they could not account for his movements to the extent that he even disappeared without the knowledge of those guarding him.

Chicago, IL

