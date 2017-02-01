Agenorwod, 17, managed to iron a pair of trousers in about four minutes using her skills she attained from the two-week training camp. When Lucy Agenorwod got the flat iron to demonstrate the skill she had attained during a training camp for students with visual impairment Gulu district, the people in attendance were in shock to see how she did it with precision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.