Agenorwod, 17, managed to iron a pair of trousers in about four minutes using her skills she attained from the two-week training camp. When Lucy Agenorwod got the flat iron to demonstrate the skill she had attained during a training camp for students with visual impairment Gulu district, the people in attendance were in shock to see how she did it with precision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
