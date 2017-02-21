Loving school: Eunice Atim of Uganda ...

Loving school: Eunice Atim of Uganda needs our support to advance to secondary school

11 hrs ago

Note from Leroy Moore: Poor Magazine taught me that journalism is relationships, starting with "I," going to "we," and they go deeper than a story. It's been almost five years since I met Ronald Galiwango, journalist of Kampala, Uganda, on Krip-Hop Nation's Facebook page, and in those five years we accomplished many things for Eunice Atim, but we are not done.

