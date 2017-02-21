Loving school: Eunice Atim of Uganda needs our support to advance to secondary school
Note from Leroy Moore: Poor Magazine taught me that journalism is relationships, starting with "I," going to "we," and they go deeper than a story. It's been almost five years since I met Ronald Galiwango, journalist of Kampala, Uganda, on Krip-Hop Nation's Facebook page, and in those five years we accomplished many things for Eunice Atim, but we are not done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
