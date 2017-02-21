Kwoyelo faces fresh charges over LRA

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has slapped 93 new charges against former Lord's Resistance Army commander Thomas Kwoyelo, dropping the earlier 12 charges. The charges include taking of hostages, willful killings, causing serious injuries to body and extensive destruction of properties in Amuru and Gulu districts all in northern Uganda between 1993 -2005.

