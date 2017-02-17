Kenya School of Law ordered to admit Ugandans

Section 12 of the Act says 'No person shall be admitted as an advocate unless he is a citizen of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and he is duly qualified according to Section 13 of the Act Section 13 adds that 'A person shall be duly qualified if having passed the relevant examinations of any recognised university in Kenya he holds, or has become eligible for the conferment of, a degree in law of that university' The High Court in Nairobi, Kenya has quashed a decision by the Kenya School of Law to lock out Ugandan, South Sudanese, Tanzanian, Rwandese and Burundian students from KSL's Advocates Training Programme . One needs to go through the ATP to practice law in Kenya.

