KCCA reviews garbage collection contract
The Kampala Capital City Authority has given a three months grace period to the three companies that won the garbage collection tender to improve on their services or else they lose the deal. According to the information published on the KCCA website, there have been several complaints from Kampala residents, who have always complained of the incompetence of the garbage collectors.
