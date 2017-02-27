Kasekende bids farewell, tells Uganda...

Kasekende bids farewell, tells Ugandans to aim for CEO jobs

The first Ugandan to head Standard Chartered Bank, also the second largest bank in Uganda, Mr Herman Kasekende, will be moving to Zambia as chief executive officer . He will, at the end of this month, be relinquishing his position as CEO StanChart Uganda after four and half years of service.

