Karuma project to buy cement and steel locally

President Yoweri Museveni recently directed companies working on projects in Uganda should buy materials locally as long as they meet the specifications required. Deng Changyi, the acting project manager Sinohydro Corporation the company constructing the 600mw Karuma Hydro Power Project has disclosed that efforts have been made to increase local content in the project by buying cement and steel made in Uganda.

Chicago, IL

