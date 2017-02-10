IUIU dons, students shock First Lady as they fail to sing national anthem
Education minister Janet Museveni was left speechless with shock when lecturers and students of Islamic University in Uganda Mbale main campus failed to sing the national anthem. Trouble for the lecturers and their students popped up when everyone stood up to attention and cleared their voices ready to intone the stanzas of the national anthem.
