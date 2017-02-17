Intel hub set up in Uganda to fight ADF
The nerve centre is in Kasese in western Uganda, which is near the DRC border and suffered several ADF attacks in the late nineties. PIC: Members of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region pose after launching the intelligence nerve centre in Kasese on Saturday.
