India- Uganda condemns all forms of terrorism28 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb.24 : India and Uganda, in a joint statement on Friday, condemned terrorism in all its forms and stressed on the importance of international efforts to prevent and fight the menace. "Vice President Ansari and President Museveni unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed that there can be no justification for any act of terrorism, irrespective of motivations, wherever and by whosoever committed.

