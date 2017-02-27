ICC president visits LRA war victims in Uganda

The president of the International Criminal Court judge Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi at Awach Subcounty headquarter in Gulu District. Photo by Julius Ocungi Ms Fernandez will later visit Lukodi village in Bungatira Sub-county where 54 rrsidents were massacred allegedly under the command of former LRA rebel commander Dominic Ongwen in May 2004.

