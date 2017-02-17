Head of MusicUgandaAre you an inspiring educator, passionate about...

Head of MusicUgandaAre you an inspiri...

Head of MusicUganda

Are you an inspiring educator, passionate about engaging each and every student you teach to help reach their potential? Do you enjoy promoting the joys of music from Mozart to Mark Knopfler? Do you have the vision and skills to make music the 'Talk of the Town' in our school in Kampala? The GEMS Cambridge International School in Kampala is looking for such a teacher who are suitably qualified, experienced and to join our expanding school in Uganda. Our school offers the chance to work in an international setting by joining GEMS Africa, who have plans to expand its network of schools across the continent in the near future.

Chicago, IL

