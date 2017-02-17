Govt to build Luwum memorial centre

President Museveni has promised that government will build a monument and memorial centre for the martyred Anglican Archbishop Janani Luwum in Mucwini Sub-county, Kitgum District, to keep his memory alive. This was disclosed in the President's speech read by Vice President Edward Ssekandi during celebrations to mark 40 years since the martyrdom of the Anglican archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga Zaire, held in Mucwini Sub-county, Kitgum District yesterday.

