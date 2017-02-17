Govt seizes 1,000Kgs of ivory, arrest...

Govt seizes 1,000Kgs of ivory, arrests three West Africans

Uganda Wildlife Authority and police have recovered a tonne of ivory and taken three West Africans into custody following a joint operation in a Kampala suburb. Two of the suspected traffickers are from Guinea-Bissau and the other is a national of Liberia.

Chicago, IL

