Govt invites Mengo, Banyala, Baruuli leaders for talks

The Office of the Attorney General has invited officials from Buganda Kingdom, Buruuli and Bunyala cultural groups for a meeting aimed at resolving longstanding disagreements between the kingdom and chiefdoms within Buganda. In a January 17 letter, the Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga, said all parties will convene for a meeting on February 7 to discuss the modalities of implementing specific clauses of the agreement signed between President Museveni and Buganda Kingdom in 2013.

