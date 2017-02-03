Ghana could miss out on Uganda coach Micho as UAE and Qatari clubs intensify chase
Ghana's leading target for the Black Stars coaching job after the expiration of Avram Grant's contract, Milutin Micho Sredejovic could swerve the West African country with reports that many clubs in the UAE and Qatar are tempting him with mouth-watering offers, according to reports in Uganda. Having taken the Uganda Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after nearly 39 years, Micho, as he is popularly known, has become a hot cake linked to a long list of rumoured suitors that includes South Africa's Bafana Bafana and Ghana's Black Stars as well as Egyptian giants Alhly and Zamalek.
