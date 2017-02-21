German chess master Thomas Luther in ...

German chess master Thomas Luther in Uganda

SOM Chess Academy yoth seminar Friday 24- Saturday 26 Venue: Pope Paul Memorial Hotel Rubaga Uganda's team that was selected last weekend for the Zone 4.2 African Chess Individual championships in Ethiopia will attain skills from German's Grand master Thomas Luther. Luther will be attending a seminar organized by SOM Chess Academy where he will be coaching youths and some of Uganda's strongest chess players on Friday 24 to Sunday 26 at Pope Paul Memorial in Kampala.

