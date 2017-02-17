Engaging Africa: Ansari to leave for Rwanda, Uganda tomorrow6 min ago

Engaging Africa: Ansari to leave for ...

Engaging Africa: Ansari to leave for Rwanda, Uganda tomorrow

Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Feb 18 Vice President Hamid Ansari will embark on a five-day visit to Rwanda and Uganda tomorrow, seeking to further boost ties with the countries and enhance India's engagement with the African continent. This is the first high-level visit from India to Rwanda and the first high-level bilateral visit from the country to Uganda since 1997, MEA officials said.

