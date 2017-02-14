Engage in digital currencies at your own risk - BoU warns public
Bank of Uganda wishes to notify the general public that the entity "ONE COIN DIGITAL MONEY" is not licensed by the BoU under the Financial Institutions Act OneCoin is promising high returns for people who sign up in Uganda on a first-come-first-serve basis. OneCoin, however, says it is different from other digital currency operators because it maintains a Know-Your-Customer rules in order to protect its customers.
