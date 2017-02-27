Eala: Choose able and experienced pan-Africanists
Dear Tingasiga: The mandate of the third East African Legislative Assembly expires on June 4. A new class of representatives, nine from each partner State, most of them new, will then take their turn at shaping the region's development agenda. One hopes that the respective national parliaments will send representatives who have the integrity, interest, ability and capacity to act out the vision and mission of Eala.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
