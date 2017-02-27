Eala: Choose able and experienced pan...

Eala: Choose able and experienced pan-Africanists

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Dear Tingasiga: The mandate of the third East African Legislative Assembly expires on June 4. A new class of representatives, nine from each partner State, most of them new, will then take their turn at shaping the region's development agenda. One hopes that the respective national parliaments will send representatives who have the integrity, interest, ability and capacity to act out the vision and mission of Eala.

Chicago, IL

