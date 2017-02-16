Drought pushing food prices up sharpl...

Drought pushing food prices up sharply in East Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New Vision

In South Sudan, food prices are now two to four times above their levels of a year earlier, exacerbated by ongoing insecurity Local prices of maize, sorghum and other cereals have risen to unusually high levels, according to Food and Agriculture Organization's latest Food Price Monitoring and Analysis Bulletin , as a result of drought. In a press release from FAO, the prices are posing a heavy burden to households in the swathes of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC