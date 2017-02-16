Drought pushing food prices up sharply in East Africa
In South Sudan, food prices are now two to four times above their levels of a year earlier, exacerbated by ongoing insecurity Local prices of maize, sorghum and other cereals have risen to unusually high levels, according to Food and Agriculture Organization's latest Food Price Monitoring and Analysis Bulletin , as a result of drought. In a press release from FAO, the prices are posing a heavy burden to households in the swathes of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.
