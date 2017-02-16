DP castigates FDC on EALA nomination

DP castigates FDC on EALA nomination

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Vision

Nobert Mao said the move was done in the fear that FDC could lose when legislators chose the final nine representatives The Democratic Party has castigated the Uganda's leading opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change for fronting two candidates in the forthcoming East African Legislative Assembly elections. Last week FDC went to polls and elected Kaberamaido woman MP Florence Ibi Ekwao as its EALA candidate after flooring the party's secretary for mobilization, Ingrid Turinawe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC