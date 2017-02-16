DP castigates FDC on EALA nomination
Nobert Mao said the move was done in the fear that FDC could lose when legislators chose the final nine representatives The Democratic Party has castigated the Uganda's leading opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change for fronting two candidates in the forthcoming East African Legislative Assembly elections. Last week FDC went to polls and elected Kaberamaido woman MP Florence Ibi Ekwao as its EALA candidate after flooring the party's secretary for mobilization, Ingrid Turinawe.
