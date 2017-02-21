Darwen Aldridge Community Academy stu...

Darwen Aldridge Community Academy students helping teach in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

A group of 13 sixth formers from Darwen Aldridge Community Academy have been leading English and maths lessons to people living in slums in Kampala. It is the third time students from DACA have gone out to the Ugandan capital for the project known as Afridaca, but this year's group have also worked with children in the rural area of Mitiyana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC