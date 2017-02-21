Darwen Aldridge Community Academy students helping teach in Africa
A group of 13 sixth formers from Darwen Aldridge Community Academy have been leading English and maths lessons to people living in slums in Kampala. It is the third time students from DACA have gone out to the Ugandan capital for the project known as Afridaca, but this year's group have also worked with children in the rural area of Mitiyana.
