City businessman pleads guilty over tax evasion

City businessman pleads guilty over tax evasion

13 hrs ago

David Mutebi reached an agreement under plea bargain with Uganda Revenue Authority to plead guilty to two charges of interference with goods under customs control contrary to section 203 of the East African customs management Act. A top city businessman accused of evading taxes to the tune of sh150m has pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted to refund the money.

Chicago, IL

