Chinese electrical engineer wanted over murder

The Chinese embassy in Kampala asked the Uganda Police to expedite investigations into the murder of two of its nationals Police is hunting for a prime suspect, a Chinese electrical engineer operating in Uganda over the murder of two Chinese women, police authorities have revealed. The Police's Flying Squad Unit recovered two decomposing bodies of Ren-Ju, 33 and Sang-Weng-Wa, 34 from a rented house in Kikoni near Makerere University in Kampala, last week.

