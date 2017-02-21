Chinese electrical engineer wanted ov...

Chinese electrical engineer wanted over murder

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The Chinese embassy in Kampala asked the Uganda Police to expedite investigations into the murder of two of its nationals Police is hunting for a prime suspect, a Chinese electrical engineer operating in Uganda over the murder of two Chinese women, police authorities have revealed. The Police's Flying Squad Unit recovered two decomposing bodies of Ren-Ju, 33 and Sang-Weng-Wa, 34 from a rented house in Kikoni near Makerere University in Kampala, last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC