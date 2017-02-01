Cheap, deadly booze killing Uganda's ...

Cheap, deadly booze killing Uganda's future

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The country cannot afford to have its most productive age group having their collective livers and kidneys fried by these gins of dubious manufacture. Employment and revenue may be the argument at the Trade ministry in seeking to stave off the ban until September 30. But when weighed against the number of youth whose lives will have been destroyed within the coming eight months, the few jobs which can be traced to these low investment operations cannot justify any more dithering The rest of the country should pick a leaf from the northern districts if we are to save a generation of our youth from ending up as a social waste on account of alcohol abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC