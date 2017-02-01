Cheap, deadly booze killing Uganda's future
The country cannot afford to have its most productive age group having their collective livers and kidneys fried by these gins of dubious manufacture. Employment and revenue may be the argument at the Trade ministry in seeking to stave off the ban until September 30. But when weighed against the number of youth whose lives will have been destroyed within the coming eight months, the few jobs which can be traced to these low investment operations cannot justify any more dithering The rest of the country should pick a leaf from the northern districts if we are to save a generation of our youth from ending up as a social waste on account of alcohol abuse.
