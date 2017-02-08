Canada's evangelical bishop to visit ...

Canada's evangelical bishop to visit Uganda, consecrate Mamre Prayer Centre

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Canada based Evangelical Orthodox Church Bishop Jerold Glilege to visit Uganda and Kenya during his pastoral visit in Africa. Bishop Glilege is expected to visit Uganda Martyrs Namugongo Catholic Shrine, Anglican shrine, Kasubi Tombs and Jinja Source of the Nile, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC