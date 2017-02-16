Cabinet seeks Shs 52 billion to provi...

Cabinet seeks Shs 52 billion to provide starving populations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

The cabinet is seeking Shs 52.6 billion to provide food and water relief to the vulnerable households facing starvation due to widespread food shortages. Photo by Rachel Mabala The Disaster preparedness state minister Musa Ecweru has reported some hunger-related deaths already in Karamoja sub-region and other people living on one meal a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC