Besigye warns country on diversionary...

Besigye warns country on diversionary campaign

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Some of the "diversionary" things he cited include a story run by NTV on Wednesday night which indicated that there were plans to amend the FDC constitution to allow former leaders such as him to run for party offices. Reject outright any attempt at amending Article 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to property and provides that no person shall be deprived of their property without prompt and adequate compensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC