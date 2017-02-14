Baroness Anelay to visit Uganda

In collaboration with organisations such as the Refugee Law Project and World Vision, the UK supports a number of projects in Uganda The British Prime Minister's Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict , Baroness Anelay, will travel this week to Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi, where she will see first-hand the support provided by the UK on preventing sexual violence, strengthening human rights and delivering humanitarian aid. The Minister will also meet with a number of senior government representatives, including President Yoweri Museveni, and officials at the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

